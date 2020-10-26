LEILA RAYNE LUISE HEDBERG



April 26, 1981- October 14, 2020



Born April 26, 1981, Leila was considered a "miracle baby" who fought for life through many health crises and outlived all expectations. Leila was a beautiful person, with a big heart and magnetic personality, and impacted many people during her short life.



Predeceased by her Grandmother Bunnie Coventry, and Grandparents Hank and Luise Hedberg.



Leila is survived by her parents Brian and Tracee Hedberg, brothers Justin (Jenny), Sterling (Sharmila), Grampa Terry (Evelyn) Coventry and many uncles, aunts and cousins.



Leila was greatly loved by her family and many friends.

Leila is now left in our memories and hearts, and in the memory of The One Who Created her.



"You will call and I will answer you. You will long for the work of your hands." Job 14:15



