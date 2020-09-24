Lela Harvey

Lela Marvis Harvey Lela Marvis Harvey passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020 at the age of 89. Lela is survived by her daughter Darlene Koehmstedt, son Ron (Janice) Akerley, stepdaughter Sue (Elmer) Gunderson, stepsons Doug (Janet) Harvey, Glen (Rose) Harvey, eleven grandchildren: Dale, Tara-Lea, Chelsea, Mathew, Jordan, Devin, Tara, Landon, Amanda, Jessie and Greg; five great grandchildren; Kaylib, Shaden, Keira, Ryder and Olivia, one sister Donna Seward. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Parkside care home for their kindness, caring and compassion over the past 4 years.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store