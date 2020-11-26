It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Leonard Karlson. He passed away on November 17th in his home. Len is survived by his parents, Esko and Benita, brothers Larry (Margaret) and Wayne, sister Laurie (Ken, deceased), and pre-deceased by his sister Dianne (Roger). Len was born and raised in Prince George where he remained for his 61 years. He lived in a beautiful log home that he built himself in peaceful Salmon Valley. He always had a picture or video of some of the wildlife that shared his plot of land. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. A celebration of Len's life will be held at a future date.



