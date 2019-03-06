LEN WALLINGTON We announce the peaceful passing of Len Wallington in Prince George on February 26, 2019 at the age of 90. Survived by daughter & son-in-law Nancy Condon & Guy Kiland, and son Gerry Wallington, brother Gerry Wallington, brother-in-law Farrell (Audrey) Hannah and grandsons Jim (Emma) Condon & Kristian Kiland, great grandson James Condon and nieces & nephews in BC & Alberta. Predeceased by wife Doreen and granddaughter Laura Condon. Born and raised in Saskatchewan where he began his hockey career, Len was well-known in Vernon, BC for excellence in many sports including golf, (where he had 3 holes in one), baseball and hockey (especially the game in November of 1949 where he stunned the old Vernon arena crowd with 3 goals in 33 seconds playing for the Vernon Canadians). Late in life, he began cross-country skiing and was able to leave us all behind on the trails of Silver Star. He spent many happy years with wife Doreen on the fairways (& hazards!) of the Vernon Golf Club where they were life time members, and they also enjoyed walks with their dog Yogi. Len was a long time employee of BA Oil/Gulf Oil/Petrocanada, and also spent his hockey off-seasons working for the BC Forestry Service as an entomologist where he honed his Latin skills learning the names of insects & plants. Len's family will miss our whistling "Will 'o the Wisp" Wallington and his incisive brand of humour that he had right til the end. Many thanks to Dr Inban Reddy & Simone and the great staff at UHNBC, Nurse Next Door and the Prince George Chateau. Arrangements by Lakewood Funeral Home. No service by request, but donations appreciated to BC Heart & Stroke Foundation or the SPCA.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019