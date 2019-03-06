Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Len Wallington. View Sign

LEN WALLINGTON We announce the peaceful passing of Len Wallington in Prince George on February 26, 2019 at the age of 90. Survived by daughter & son-in-law Nancy Condon & Guy Kiland, and son Gerry Wallington, brother Gerry Wallington, brother-in-law Farrell (Audrey) Hannah and grandsons Jim (Emma) Condon & Kristian Kiland, great grandson James Condon and nieces & nephews in BC & Alberta. Predeceased by wife Doreen and granddaughter Laura Condon. Born and raised in Saskatchewan where he began his hockey career, Len was well-known in Vernon, BC for excellence in many sports including golf, (where he had 3 holes in one), baseball and hockey (especially the game in November of 1949 where he stunned the old Vernon arena crowd with 3 goals in 33 seconds playing for the Vernon Canadians). Late in life, he began cross-country skiing and was able to leave us all behind on the trails of Silver Star. He spent many happy years with wife Doreen on the fairways (& hazards!) of the Vernon Golf Club where they were life time members, and they also enjoyed walks with their dog Yogi. Len was a long time employee of BA Oil/Gulf Oil/Petrocanada, and also spent his hockey off-seasons working for the BC Forestry Service as an entomologist where he honed his Latin skills learning the names of insects & plants. Len's family will miss our whistling "Will 'o the Wisp" Wallington and his incisive brand of humour that he had right til the end. Many thanks to Dr Inban Reddy & Simone and the great staff at UHNBC, Nurse Next Door and the Prince George Chateau. Arrangements by Lakewood Funeral Home. No service by request, but donations appreciated to BC Heart & Stroke Foundation or the SPCA.





