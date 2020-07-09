1/1
LEONARD JOSEPH DUPERRON We are sad to announce the passing of Leonard Joseph Duperron. Born July 16th, 1927 passed June 27th, 2020. Survived by Sons; Gilbert (Leslie), Alvin (Bernice), Ronald (Kim), Conrad (Marquita). Daughter Estelle. 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Also survived by 2 sisters and 2 brothers, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to Covid we are limited to immediate family only at the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.



