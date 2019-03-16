Leo Joseph Denis July 2, 1925- March 13, 2019 After a long and happy life, surrounded by loving family and wonderful friends, Leo Denis passed away on March 13th after a short stay in the hospital. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a good and decent man. He was predeceased by his wife Rosella of 68 years, his parents and 6 brothers. He is survived and will be greatly missed by his children Stella, Lois, Bob and Ida, 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, 3 sisters, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral will be at Christ Our Saviour Catholic Church on Austin Rd. at 10:30am on Tuesday, March 19th, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leo Denis.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019