Leonard Couiyk
02/16/1957 - 07/26/2020
COUIYK Leonard Feb 16, 1957- July 26, 2020 It is with heavy hearts, the family of Leonard Couiyk announces his passing at Prince George Hospice house, after a long hard struggle with cancer. Leonard is survived by his loving wife Sharon of 41 years, son Clinton (Devon) grandchildren Caileb, Shine, Skyler and Everley, mother Ruby and stepfather Otto Becker, sister's Kathy Last, Linda Pratt (Marvin), stepsister Lisa McKenzie (Ivan), stepbrother Larry Becker (Doreen), and many nieces and nephews. Leonard was predeceased by father Mike Couiyk, and brother Lawrence Couiyk. Leonard started his working career with Six Mile Lake Logging at a very young age, and went on to be a very hard-working truck driver: Leonard was born in Prince George, and raised at Six Mile Lake (Tabor Lake). After marriage, he and Sharon built their home and a beautiful log cabin in the same neighborhood. Leonard loved to garden and putter in their beautiful yard with his John Deere tractor. The highlight of Leonard's life was becoming a Grandfather: He adored his grandchildren. He spent many hours quadding, target practicing and hunting grouse with Caileb. A celebration of life will be held at a later date (to be announced.) In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Prince George Hospice house.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Prince George Citizen from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
