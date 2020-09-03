LEONARD EARL OSTBERG



Leonard Earl Ostberg passed from this life a few weeks before his 84th birthday on August 30th, 2020 at his residence at Gateway in Prince George, BC. Left to mourn his passing are his devoted wife of 66 years, Audrey Ostberg, his children, Doug Ostberg, Lee Ostberg (Shelly), Kathy Sykes (Guy) as well as daughter in law Carol Ostberg. Len will live on in the memories of his 7 grandchildren and their spouses as well as his 13 great-grandchildren. He will also be lovingly remembered by his sister, Jean Mooney, as well as numerous extended family members and the many friends he made along the way.

Len's working life was mainly in the lumber industry working for Clear Lake Sawmills and Canfor. He was active in the curling community during the winter and enjoyed time in the summer at the cabin at Stuart Lake where many cherished family times were shared. He, along with Audrey, was an active member in several church communities where they lived.

Len and Audrey spent their retired years in the Kelowna area in the summers and Yuma, Arizona in the winter months. In January of 2019 Len and Audrey returned to their roots in Prince George.

In recent years vascular dementia may have diminished his physical and communication abilities but he never lost his love for a catchy tune as evidenced by the tap of a toe, the pleasure of a sweet piece of chocolate, or a visit with his family as shown by the twinkle in his eyes when a family member came into his room or a soft chuckle in response to the antics of his great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to World Vision a favorite charity of Len's.

