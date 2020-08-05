1/1
Leonard Ivan Paquette
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard Ivan PAQUETTE

1941-2020

Leonard was born in Slave Lake, AB on March 17, 1941 and passed away in Prince George on July 22, 2020.

Leonard is survived by his wife Beverley, his sons Ivan (Christine) and Darren, his daughters Moaveen Lussier (Denis) and Adele Greene. He also leaves behind his grandsons Brandon LeGarde (Lacey) and Levi Greene, granddaughters Brittany LeGarde and Kiana Foote (Jacob), great grandson Carter Marshall, great granddaughter Adeline Foote, 6 sisters and 4 brothers.

Leonard was predeceased by his father Frank, mother Adele, son David and 7 brothers.

Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no service at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved