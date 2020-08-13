Leonard Ivan PAQUETTE 1941-2020 Leonard was born in Slave Lake, AB on March 17, 1941 and passed away in Prince George on July 22, 2020. Leonard is survived by his wife Beverley, his sons Ivan (Christine) and Darren, his daughters Moaveen Lussier (Denis) and Adele Greene. He also leaves behind his grandsons Brandon LeGarde (Lacey) and Levi Greene, granddaughters Brittany LeGarde and Kiana Foote (Jacob), great grandson Carter Marshall, great granddaughter Adeline Foote, 6 sisters and 4 brothers. Leonard was predeceased by his father Frank, mother Adele, son David and 7 brothers. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no service at this time.







