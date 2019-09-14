WARD Lesley Harry Alexander It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Les. Survived by wife Jane, sons: Richard (Holly), Dean (Lisa), Larry (Kathy), daughter Tracy (Bill) Laing, 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, sister Irene (Norman) Miller, brother Larry (Fay) and numerous other family members. Predeceased by mother Elsie, father Dan, brothers Gordon and Harvey. Thank you to Dr. Steven Chang and staff at UHNBC and to the staff at the Hospice House for their compassionate care. No funeral by request. Grave side service and interment at Prince George Cemetery, Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019