Leslie Dawn Norbeck
In Loving Memory of

Leslie Dawn Norbeck

Jan. 17, 1969 - June 22, 1986

Reaching out, Leslie –

reaching out to you...

To forever and for forever –

Encircling you with love and

holding you – holding you

Forever and ever –

Ever so close – oh so close

To what's left of my aching heart...


Missing you, dear precious daughter

beautiful sister, more than

words can ever say,

Love always and forever,

Mom and Dana


Written in memory of Leslie

Not for copy or reprint

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jun. 22, 2020.
