In Loving Memory of
Leslie Dawn Norbeck
Jan. 17, 1969 - June 22, 1986
Reaching out, Leslie –
reaching out to you...
To forever and for forever –
Encircling you with love and
holding you – holding you
Forever and ever –
Ever so close – oh so close
To what's left of my aching heart...
Missing you, dear precious daughter
beautiful sister, more than
words can ever say,
Love always and forever,
Mom and Dana
Written in memory of Leslie
Not for copy or reprint
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jun. 22, 2020.