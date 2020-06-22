In Loving Memory of



Leslie Dawn Norbeck



Jan. 17, 1969 - June 22, 1986



Reaching out, Leslie –



reaching out to you...



To forever and for forever –



Encircling you with love and



holding you – holding you



Forever and ever –



Ever so close – oh so close



To what's left of my aching heart...





Missing you, dear precious daughter



beautiful sister, more than



words can ever say,



Love always and forever,



Mom and Dana





Written in memory of Leslie



Not for copy or reprint

