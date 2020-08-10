1/1
Lillian Poirier
1929 - 2020
Lillian Poirier

February 23, 1929 - July 9, 2020


It is with profound sadness that we announce the loss of our mother and Grandma, who passed away with lots of her loving family by her side at the age of 91. She will be forever remembered with love and will never be forgotten, left to mourn are her 2 sons and 3 daughters; Gus (Brandy), Bibiane (Ivan), Mary (Gerald) Mederic (Genevieve) and Tina; and so many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and other family and friends. A service for Lillian will be held at a later date.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Aug. 10, 2020.
