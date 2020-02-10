Lincoln James
WHITEHEAD
May 29, 1971 - February 6, 1993
Remembering Lincoln
We can't feel saddened
over the loss of those we love
without first remembering the joy of loving them.
The real sadness
would have been never having
had them in our lives at all.
Remembering is a journey the heart takes,
back into a time that was,
and our thoughts are the only tickets needed to ride.
We who have truly loved are blessed.
We are blessed because he's always remembered
and forever loved...
Mom & Dad
Charlene Dettling & Raye Sherback
and sister, Shandee Whitehead
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Feb. 6, 2020