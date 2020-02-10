Lincoln Whitehead

Obituary



Lincoln James

WHITEHEAD

May 29, 1971 - February 6, 1993


Remembering Lincoln


We can't feel saddened

over the loss of those we love

without first remembering the joy of loving them.

The real sadness

would have been never having

had them in our lives at all.

Remembering is a journey the heart takes,

back into a time that was,

and our thoughts are the only tickets needed to ride.

We who have truly loved are blessed.


We are blessed because he's always remembered

and forever loved...

Mom & Dad

Charlene Dettling & Raye Sherback

and sister, Shandee Whitehead
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Feb. 6, 2020
