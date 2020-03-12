Linda Anne Benoit January 17, 1951 - March 6, 2020 Linda passed away after a courageous battle with cancer in Prince George, BC. She will be lovingly remembered by : her soulmate Stewart Bertrand, daughter Tina Benoit (Ian), siblings Brian Huculak (Robin), Lori Clapson (Bryan), Karen Huculak, Gail Gomilar (Rudy), Michael O'Keefe (Colleen), Doug O'Keefe, Aunt Josie Lenhart. Predeceased by: grandparents Max & Nadia Jankow, grandmother Anne Hucular, father Alex Huculak, mother Mary O'Keefe, brother Larry Huculak. There will be a celebration of life at a later date in Prince George, BC and Edmonton, AB. Memorial donations in Linda's name can be made to the Prince George SPCA.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020