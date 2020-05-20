Linda DeMerchant
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Joy DeMerchant

March 1, 1947 - May 17, 2020

It's with a heavy heart that we share the passing of Linda on May 17th, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Linda was proceeded by her parents Jack and Ethel Bailey, and niece Annette Ferguson, all of Brisbane, Australia. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 50 yrs Stan, and her three children, Sharlene (Rod), Shawn (Carmen), and Steven (Susan). Her siblings John Bailey, Jill (Mark) Ferguson and Graham (Lorraine) Bailey, of Australia. She will be dearly missed as Nana to two grandchildren Ryan and Julia, and many nieces/nephews and friends. Linda showed great courage and strength during the years while living with MS. Her positive attitude and ability to accept each new challenge was one of her many strengths. The family would also like to express their sincerest gratitude, and thanks to the many caregivers who worked with Linda over the years, A special thank you to Alencia Graham and Caprice Scott. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be decided due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved