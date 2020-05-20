Linda Joy DeMerchant



March 1, 1947 - May 17, 2020



It's with a heavy heart that we share the passing of Linda on May 17th, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Linda was proceeded by her parents Jack and Ethel Bailey, and niece Annette Ferguson, all of Brisbane, Australia. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 50 yrs Stan, and her three children, Sharlene (Rod), Shawn (Carmen), and Steven (Susan). Her siblings John Bailey, Jill (Mark) Ferguson and Graham (Lorraine) Bailey, of Australia. She will be dearly missed as Nana to two grandchildren Ryan and Julia, and many nieces/nephews and friends. Linda showed great courage and strength during the years while living with MS. Her positive attitude and ability to accept each new challenge was one of her many strengths. The family would also like to express their sincerest gratitude, and thanks to the many caregivers who worked with Linda over the years, A special thank you to Alencia Graham and Caprice Scott. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be decided due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

