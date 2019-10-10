LINFITT (NEE: GIESE) LOLA M. August 15, 1936 - July 31, 2019 After a long battle with lung cancer, Lola passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Langley; with her daughter and sister at her side on July 31 2019. As per her wishes there will be no funeral, but instead a celebration of life Oct 12 2019 at her son's home at 5592 Old Summit Lake Rd in Prince George from 1.30 to 4.30pm. This is to be a gathering of family and friends, not to mourn but to rejoice in the love and bond we all have, and to remember a great lady. Please come to visit and share your memories. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Canadian Cancer research society.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019