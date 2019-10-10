The children of Lloyd McKee Bonner would like to announce his passing on September 29, 2019 in Prince George, BC at the age of 88. Lloyd was born in Jasper, AB on October 6, 1930. Lloyd worked for CN rail from 1946-1985, retiring as Inspector of Traffic Systems. Lloyd was an avid golfer and enjoyed his retirement golfing. Lloyd was predeceased by his four siblings. Lloyd is survived by his six children: Lorraine (Wayne), Linda (Dale), Doug (Judy), Maureen (Brian), Sandra, and Jim (Cindy), along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Thank you to Simon Fraser Lodge for their excellent care of Lloyd in his final years. There will be no service by request.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019