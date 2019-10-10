On September 29, 2019, Lloyd McKee Bonner passed away peacefully in Prince George, BC at the age of 88. Lloyd was born in Jasper, AB on October 6, 1930. Lloyd worked for CN Rail from 1946-1985, retiring as a supervisor. Lloyd was an avid golfer and enjoyed his retirement golfing with his wife, Eugenie. Lloyd was predeceased by his four siblings. Lloyd is survived by his wife, Eugenie and six children, Lorraine (Wayne), Doug (Judy), Linda (Dale), Maureen (Brian), Sandra and Jim (Cindy) along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Thank you to Simon Fraser Lodge for their excellent care of Lloyd in his final years. There will be no service by request.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019