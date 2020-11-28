Lloyd Henry Comish peacefully and quietly passed away on November 20, 2020 at the age of 88 years old. Born in Langley, B.C. on November 12, 1932, Lloyd enjoyed an adventure-filled youth that became legend among friends and family over the years. When he moved to Quesnel after completing high school, Lloyd worked a sawmill with his uncles and pitched for the Quesnel Lumbermen Baseball Team, utilizing his natural curveball in games across Northern BC. It was in Quesnel that he met the love of his life, Elaine, on a blind date, and where they lived after they married in 1959. Following the birth of their three daughters, they moved to Prince George where Lloyd worked as a Steam Engineer at the Pulp Mill, Woodwards, and School District 57. Lloyd was able to combine his career and his lifelong love of trains by volunteering at the Railway and Forestry Museum for decades, proudly operating the Steam Crane. Following their retirement, Lloyd and Elaine took great joy in travelling all over the world, particularly to Lloyd's favourite place on the island of Molokai. Lloyd was the epitome of kindness, a pillar of thoughtfulness, and blessed with an unrivalled sense of humour. He was deeply and unconditionally loved by his wife, Elaine, his three daughters, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and the innumerable other people who crossed his path. While Lloyd's passing leaves a hole in the hearts of all those who loved him, his memory will live on, as his unforgettable stories and jokes will be passed on from one generation to the next. He will be deeply missed, but never forgotten so long as his stories are shared by those who loved him. There will be a small service for family only due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Railway and Forestry Museum or the Prince George Hospice Society.



