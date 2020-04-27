Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Jacqueline Power. View Sign Service Information Fraserview Crematorium 3355 Memorial Park Lane Prince George , BC V2L4V7 (250)-562-4881 Obituary

Lois Jacqueline Power

(nee Arnold)



November 13, 1933 -

April 5, 2020



It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend. Lois was devoted to her family and is the reason our family remains close. She was involved and supportive with her family and always listened to our stories!

Lois was born in Alberta but spent most of her formative years in Hope, B.C. where she graduated and met Mervyn, the love of her life. She was an avid fastball player, playing 1st and 3rd base on a team that competed in the Provincial Championships.

She moved to Prince George with Mervyn in 1952 and started their family on 12th Avenue where the children were all raised.

She was a big community supporter, involved in the Beta Sigma Phi in early years and a Brownie Leader which led her to Area Commissioner for Guiding, then a Red Cross Blood Clinic volunteer and finally, her passion, the Hospital Auxiliary where she held numerous positions including President and District Governor.

She continued to be active in many sports: bowling (with her Sears co-workers), curling and golf. She spent many happy hours at the Prince George Golf and Curling Club where she was involved in the Ladies Golf executive, serving as the Day Ladies Club Captain. She curled most of her adult life and treasured the years she teamed up with her children John and Cathy. She competed in the B.C. Senior Games several times in both curling and golfing.

Left to grieve are her children: Lori (Chris Dennill); Cathy; John (Kim); Jesse (Michele Lynn). Grandchildren: Corey (Susan), Darcie, Rayanna, Hayley (Brody); Garrett (Allie), Darby; Brant, Jaysa (Ken), Bobby (Courtney); Ally (Rory), Madison. Great Grandchildren: Audrey, Charlotte, Ava; Leon. Sister Elaine Warke and Sister-in-law Elaine Dooks along with extended family and friends.

Our family thanks the staff at Simon Fraser Care Home, the nurses and staff at the UNBC Hospital of the North, Dr. St. Rose, and Angela from Fraserview Crematorium.

