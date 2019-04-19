Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Rubadeau. View Sign

It is with deep regret that the Rubadeau family announces the passing of its matriarch, Lois Rubadeau, on April 12, 2019. A resident of Prince George for almost fifty years, Lois was an ardent supporter of her family and the community. She was predeceased in 2003 by her husband, Doctor Duane Rubadeau, to whom she was devoted.



Lois is survived by her children Ron (Donna), Tom (Annette), David (Karen), Paul (Lin), Jon (Suzi), and Susan Tindale (Ron). She will be lovingly remembered by her 17 grandchildren, their partners, and 16 great-grandchildren.



A celebration of life will be held on April 21st on what would have been Lois's 90th birthday. Please join the family and share your memories at 1pm at the Elks Community Hall (663 Douglas Street). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation.

