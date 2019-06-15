Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorelie C. BLACK. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Lorelie Black announces her passing on June 9, 2019, at Prince George Hospice House, with Alisa unwavering by her side.



Lorelie was born December 20, 1965, to Clive and Jo Black. She is survived by her partner, Alisa; her brother, Shane (Colleen), and their children, Corbin (Kurumi), Joel (Olivia), and their sweet Ellie; brother, Shawn (Leslie), and their children, Madeleine and Ian; sister, Tanya (Mark), and their children, Clayton, Sebastian and Ella. She is also survived by many relatives and friends, as well as her beloved Rufus.



Lorelie was an incredible teacher whose dedication and leadership of the Justice League will mark her legacy at Kelly Road Secondary and Prince George Secondary schools, not to mention the impact her teaching had on her students. Lorelie was passionate about teaching, she enjoyed having a political debate and enjoyed participation in book club with friends.



Lorelie received amazing medical support throughout her fight from Dr. Nowlan, Dr. Murray, Dr. Ho, and the wonderful staff at both the Cancer Clinic and Hospice House. Lorelie was supported by the love of her family and received frequent visits from friends, coworkers, and students.



There will be a celebration of Lorelie's life on Friday, June 21st at the Inn of the North from 3 pm to 5 pm.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Prince George Hospice Society would be greatly appreciated: 3089 Clapperton Street, Prince George, BC V2L 5N4.

