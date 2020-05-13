In loving memory of

Lori Krista Homme



September 25,1966 -

April 29, 2020





In loving memory of our Lori Krista Homme. Taken from us suddenly, April 29th, she was at home, at rest. Will be greatly missed by her husband Doug, daughter Daphne, son Adam, sister Rhonda, father Walter, mother Marge, nieces Chelsea, Candice and Cassie, Uncle Rick, Auntie Lollie, Uncle Tim, nieces Hailey, Kristen, Uncle Larry, Aunt Lori, nieces Sarah, nephews Joe, Guy, Ben and her work family at Lobar log transport and the people she touched at Staples where she worked for many years. A huge shout out to all of her doctors and amazing staff, workers, volunteers at our Cancer Clinic here in Prince George. We can't say enough. Predeceased by daughter Paige and sister Pam.

Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store