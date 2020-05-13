Lori Homme
1966 - 2020
In loving memory of
Lori Krista Homme

September 25,1966 -
April 29, 2020


In loving memory of our Lori Krista Homme. Taken from us suddenly, April 29th, she was at home, at rest. Will be greatly missed by her husband Doug, daughter Daphne, son Adam, sister Rhonda, father Walter, mother Marge, nieces Chelsea, Candice and Cassie, Uncle Rick, Auntie Lollie, Uncle Tim, nieces Hailey, Kristen, Uncle Larry, Aunt Lori, nieces Sarah, nephews Joe, Guy, Ben and her work family at Lobar log transport and the people she touched at Staples where she worked for many years. A huge shout out to all of her doctors and amazing staff, workers, volunteers at our Cancer Clinic here in Prince George. We can't say enough. Predeceased by daughter Paige and sister Pam.
Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on May 13, 2020.
