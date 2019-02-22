Lorna Lee Loreth née Kozak , born December 30th , 1966, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly Monday, February 18th, 2019. She is survived by her parents Lorne and MaryAnn Kozak, her brother Mike (Janice, Brady, Brooklyn) Kozak, and her two sons Mitchell and Jacob (Crystal) Loreth. Lorna was a well-respected nurse of over 31 years, she always put everyone else first. Whether it was through health care or baking, she made sure everyone was well looked after. She enjoyed spending her time at Fraser lake with her parents and her dog Micky. Lorna will be greatly missed by many friends and family. Please join us, Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at the Columbus Community Center for her celebration of life at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Canadian Cancer Society in her honour.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019