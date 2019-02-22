Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lorna Lee Loreth née Kozak , born December 30th , 1966, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly Monday, February 18th, 2019. She is survived by her parents Lorne and MaryAnn Kozak, her brother Mike (Janice, Brady, Brooklyn) Kozak, and her two sons Mitchell and Jacob (Crystal) Loreth. Lorna was a well-respected nurse of over 31 years, she always put everyone else first. Whether it was through health care or baking, she made sure everyone was well looked after. She enjoyed spending her time at Fraser lake with her parents and her dog Micky. Lorna will be greatly missed by many friends and family. Please join us, Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at the Columbus Community Center for her celebration of life at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Canadian Cancer Society in her honour.





, born December 30th , 1966, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly Monday, February 18th, 2019. She is survived by her parents Lorne and MaryAnn Kozak, her brother Mike (Janice, Brady, Brooklyn) Kozak, and her two sons Mitchell and Jacob (Crystal) Loreth. Lorna was a well-respected nurse of over 31 years, she always put everyone else first. Whether it was through health care or baking, she made sure everyone was well looked after. She enjoyed spending her time at Fraser lake with her parents and her dog Micky. Lorna will be greatly missed by many friends and family. Please join us, Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at the Columbus Community Center for her celebration of life at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Canadian Cancer Society in her honour. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Assman's Funeral Chapel

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close