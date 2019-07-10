Lorna Carol Nooski Aug 25, 1955 - July 6, 2019 Lorna passed away peacefully at Hospice House with her loving family by her side. She will be greatly missed by her husband Karle Nooski, children Priscilla Joseph (Mike Specken), Donnie Linton (Patti Bjorklund), and Dennis Linton, numerous grandchildren, one great-grandson, numerous brothers and sisters and extended family. A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Assman's Funeral Chapel from 10am until 12pm. The funeral will start at 12pm. Interment to follow at the Prince George Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from July 10 to July 11, 2019