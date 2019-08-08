Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorne Kozak. View Sign Obituary

Lorne Kozak , born October 15th, 1941, passed away quickly and mercifully Tuesday, July 30th in his home, in the physical presence of his loving wife, MaryAnn and spiritual presence of his recently deceased daughter, Lorna Loreth (Kozak). Lorne comes from a large family of 12 and is predeceased by his mother and father Katherine and Peter Kozak, as well as his brothers and sister John, Carl, Steve, George and Rose. Lorne is survived by his wife Maryann Kozak, his son Michael (Janice, Brady and Brooklyn) Kozak, grandsons: Mitchel and Jacob (Crystal) Loreth, his older brother (and career-long work partner) Walter Kozak (Gladys, dec.) as well as his sisters Ann Hicks (John, dec.), Jean Spilchuk (Zenon), Marie Chipchase (Don, dec.), Eileen Groeger (Alfred) and Frances Houghton (Gordon, dec.) as well as many cherished nieces and nephews. Lorne arrived in Prince George in 1963, quickly became a member of the logging community, met MaryAnn Stene via Walter and Gladys Kozak (Stene) and married her on Oct.2, 1965. Lorne's daughter Lorna was born on Dec. 30, 1966 and Lorne and Walter became life-long work partners in 1969, forming K and K Logging as Faller (Walter) and Skidder Operator (Lorne). Lorne's son Michael was born on August 30, 1971 and continues a life in the forest industry spurred on by childhood memories of weekend hotdog roasts at the worksite with Dad and Uncle. Lorne spent a great deal of time out at the family's property at Fraser Lake, spending all weekends with his and Walters' families and made it his and MaryAnn's retirement home for the last 5 years. Lorne will be remembered as the cheery neighbor that always had a story to tell or a kind word to share as he made his rounds daily around the 1-mile block on the north shore of the lake. Lorne did not wish to have any type of service or celebration; however, in lieu of this or any type of donation to charity, Lorne's family encourages family and friends to take their loved ones into the outdoors that Lorne loved so much, perhaps a walk in his memory.





