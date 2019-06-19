Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorne Shaw. View Sign Obituary

SHAW , Lorne Thompson, aged 92, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019, in his home with family by his side. Lorne was born July 8, 1926 and raised in Elm Creek, Manitoba, leaving home to become a Navy stoker at 17½ and, upon discharge in January 1946, he and his parents moved west to Vancouver. After graduating vocational school as a heavy-duty mechanic, Lorne traveled the interior and northern BC servicing equipment. During this very social time in Prince George, he met Betty, and they married in 1953. Lorne advanced from monkey-wrenching to selling International Harvester construction equipment for BC Equipment, where his social nature served him well. This position took Lorne and Betty from Prince George (where Gordon was born in 1954) to Williams Lake (Donald 1956), North Vancouver, Burnaby, Kamloops (Betty Ann 1961), Nelson and full circle back to Prince George in 1974. When Lorne stopped travelling, he worked for Comor/River Industries as a counter salesman. Lorne was a character and loved telling stories of his days on the road and was known for his wit and endless (frequently risqué) jokes which he was always happy to share. His memory was exceptional, and family will miss that infallible resource. Lorne was predeceased by his wife Betty in 2008 and eldest son Gordon in 2002. He was survived by son Don (Jo-Anne), daughter Betty Ann (Kelly), daughter-in-law Lorna, two grandchildren (Don and Cori), and three great grandchildren (Haley, Jordyn and Meghan). The family is very appreciative of the wonderful care and support Lorne received from Drs Kelly, McCoy, King and most recently Dr Geddes. The team of Home Support Workers and the Department of Veterans Affairs both played a very large part in Lorne's success in remaining in his home over the years as he aged, and for that the family is eternally grateful. No Service will be held. Lorne requested cremation, and family will celebrate his life and spread his ashes in a favoured location.





