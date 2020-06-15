Lorraine Joan Fraser
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine Joan Fraser (Lestage)

With heavy hearts we mourn the loss of Lorraine Joan Fraser (Lestage) March 12, 1943 - April 26, 2020. Lorraine passed away quietly at Rainbow Lodge on April 26. Lorraine was a gentle, loving daughter, sister, aunt, mother and grandmother; she will be missed. Lorraine will always be remembered for her big, beautiful smile, her love of family, reading and crossword puzzles. Lorraine lived most of her life in Prince George where she raised her two children, Renata and Stephen, and two of her grandchildren, Chantelle and Ryan. She was predeceased by her husband, Jim, and by 9 brothers and sisters. Special thanks to the staff at Rainbow Lodge for their attentiveness and loving care. What a coffee party the Lestage girls will be having in heaven!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved