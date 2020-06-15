Lorraine Joan Fraser (Lestage)



With heavy hearts we mourn the loss of Lorraine Joan Fraser (Lestage) March 12, 1943 - April 26, 2020. Lorraine passed away quietly at Rainbow Lodge on April 26. Lorraine was a gentle, loving daughter, sister, aunt, mother and grandmother; she will be missed. Lorraine will always be remembered for her big, beautiful smile, her love of family, reading and crossword puzzles. Lorraine lived most of her life in Prince George where she raised her two children, Renata and Stephen, and two of her grandchildren, Chantelle and Ryan. She was predeceased by her husband, Jim, and by 9 brothers and sisters. Special thanks to the staff at Rainbow Lodge for their attentiveness and loving care. What a coffee party the Lestage girls will be having in heaven!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store