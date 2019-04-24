Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Sitoski. View Sign Obituary

Lorraine Lillian Sitoski (Wium) Lorraine Lillian Sitoski passed away peacefully at home on April 14th after a long battle with cancer. She was born on March 24th, 1956 to Baldur and Dorothy Wium in Prince George B.C. She was a wonderful sister to Pat, Sam, Georgina and Raymond and had a close bond with them all. Lorraine met the love of her life, Barry Sitoski, at the young age of 15 and together they married and proudly raised three children: Richard, Rhonda, and Randy whom she adored more than anything. Her family expanded when Richard gave her a grandchild, Katherine. She was overwhelmed with joy to be a grandma to this special little girl. She was blessed again when Rhonda had James Jr, Jonathan, and then Caycee. Randy's little family grew and added Tristan. He was followed by Richard's two boys: Evan and Adam. Randy gave them the final addition with Austin. Totalling 8 grandchildren and then the wonderful addition of Katie's little guy Ryker; a great grandson! A farm girl and a Viking through and through, her strength and charisma was unmatched. She helped to raise her grandchildren as well as hundreds of children through her home daycare. She touched the lives of every single person who came her way and left a lasting memory; known for a magnetic personality that could comfort the saddest or weakest and enhance all the most wonderful moments too. She was filled with powerful positive energy and she exuded it with all of her heart and soul. Lorraine had a zest for life like no other. She loved and understood nature; there was always a fox, a squirrel or a crow waiting for her to come with treats. She loved all living things and being outdoors. Camping, bonfires, races, walking and river floats always made her smile. She loved to travel to Vegas and Mexico where she could enjoy the warmth and sunshine with family and friends. She especially loved to rip it up on the dance floor. She knew how to live every day to its fullest and inspired others to do the same. Lorraine is survived by her adoring husband Barry, her children Richard (Liz), Rhonda, and Randy (Giselle), her grandchildren Katherine, James Jr, Jonathan, Caycee, Tristan, Evan, Adam, Austin, and great grandson Ryker. She is also survived by her brothers: Sam and Ray (Tina), her nieces: Nikki (sons Alex and Russel), Loni, Cambie (Denis and daughter Payton) and Sarah and nephew Riley. She also leaves her adoring Sitoski family and numerous children and adults who call her Aunty Raine. She is predeceased by her parents: Baldur and Dorothy, sister Georgina, brother Pat, nephew Laurie and granddaughters Elizabeth and Angel. The family would like to express our sincerest gratitude to the doctors and nurses at UHNBC and the BC Cancer Clinic who assisted Lorraine through many surgeries, chemo, radiation and other various medical treatments during her long running battle with cancer. She was an anomaly, amazing her medical team as well as her family. Many would never know her physical obstacles as she was always so positive about life and never let anything stop her. Lorraine's beauty and grace will be deeply and sadly missed by all. There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Hart Crown Banquet Hall at 3955 John Hart Highway on April 27th between 2-5 pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Canadian Cancer Society.





