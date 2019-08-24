In Loving Memory Of LORRIE ARNOLD-SMITH October 22, 1955-August 25, 2009 You can shed tears because he is gone, or you can smile because he lived. You can close your eyes and pray that he'll come back, or you can open your eyes and see all he has left for you. Your heart can be empty because you can't see him, or you can be full of the love you shared. You can turn your back on tomorrow and live in yesterday, or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday. You can remember only that he's gone, or you can cherish his memory and let it live on. You can cry and close your mind and feel empty, or you can do what he would want, smile, open your heart, love, and go on. We will always love and miss you. Lydia, Brett & Marisa
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019