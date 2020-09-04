Louis Joseph MatteFebruary 14, 1929 - August 28, 2020Sadly, we announce the passing of our loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Louis Joseph Matte, on Friday August 28, 2020 at UHNBC at 91 years of age.Louis is survived by his loving wife, Rolande. His 11 children: Marvin (Barb), Maureen (Robert Friesen, Emile (Ruth), Hubert (Laura), Sharlene (Tim Irving), Harold (Mandy), Catherine (Al Erricson), Sylvia (Tom DaSilva), Carmel Matte, Eldon (Christine), Christopher (Dawn).47 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren. His brother: Theodore Matte (Gabrielle). Sister-in-laws: Emmy Matte, Maureen Matte, Jeannine Brain, Paulette Brain. Brother-in-law: Arthur Turcotte (Judy). Many nieces & nephews, great nieces & nephews, cousins and many friends.Louis is predeceased by his grandson Mathew Matte and great grandson Jacob Pesserl. His parents: Edoige & Katherine Matte. Brothers: Francis and wife Adrienne, Leo, Edward. Sisters: Delores and husbands Jeff Turgeon and John Courteau, Blanche and husband Heinz Knoedler, Ellen and husband Ted Long. Mother and father-in-law: Alice & Alcide Turcotte, step-father-in-law Henry Brisson. Sister-in-law: Yvette Silverside and husband Cliff. Brother-in-laws: Victor Brain, Gordon Brain.Louis was born in Dollard, SK., raised on his parent's farm until grade 12. He then attended Normal School in 1949 in Victoria, BC. His first teaching job was in McBride, BC for 2 years; he was vice-principal of Borden St. School in Prince Rupert in 1952-53. Louis then attended Saint Thomas Moore University in Saskatoon, SK for one year, as he thought he might go into law. However, Louis previously met his future wife-to-be, Rolande Turcotte, in Prince Rupert and changed his plans.Louis married Rolande on August 19, 1954. Together they taught in rural schools at Upper Pine and North Pine near Fort St John, BC for two years and one year at Aleza Lake. As they had already started their family with their first born, Marvin (born in 1956) in Fort St. John, they decided it was best for Rolande to leave teaching to stay home and raise their children. They moved to Kelowna for one year where Louis taught in a junior high school.As Louis was looking to get out of teaching and do something else, it was decided in 1956 that the Prince George area was a place of opportunity and he and Rolande decided to move their family there, where they resided ever since. Louis then taught at Connaught Junior High School for 9 years before he retired from teaching to become a full-time entrepreneur. Since that time he was involved in many business ventures, land development and construction projects in and around rural Prince George and area.Louis moved his family in 1973 from town to the country side, in an area west of Prince George known as Beaverly. Here he and Rolande raised their children on a farm which they developed from raw land. Louis taught them the responsibility of raising many different animals, how to develop and work the land all while instilling in his kids the value of a hard day's work.Louis was a founding member of the Knights of Columbus in Prince George, Council 5246. He was involved in the early stages of the Immaculate Conception Church and the construction of the elementary school.Louis was a philanthropist in his community and province. He was often involved in politics on the local, provincial and federal levels. He was also involved in various prolife issues over the years. However, Louis' greatest legacy that he has left behind is his very large healthy family of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.We would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, care aides, and many others who helped Louis with his various health issues since his vehicle accident in 2002 and especially during the past year and a half. You all helped him reach the good age of 91!In honour of Louis' memory, if you so wish to make a donation, donations will be accepted at'Hope for Women Pregnancy Services'112-1600-15th AvenuePrince George, BC V2L 3Y3A private family Catholic prayer and funeral service were held on Tuesday September 1st and Wednesday September 2nd at the Immaculate Conception Church. We wish to thank Fathers Chris Lynch, Pier Pandolfo and Frank Salmon for their support at this time. Also thank you to Grace Memorial Funeral Home.God bless you all on your journey through life.