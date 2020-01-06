Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Chernenkoff. View Sign Obituary

My Darling Lou

Louise Catherine

Chernenkoff



February 18, 1935-

December 30, 2019



It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Louise in the P.G. Hospice House at the age of 84. She was predeceased by her husband, William. Survived by her four sons: Charles, James, Kevin and Lee, three grandchildren: Courtney, Breanna & Jaimee, and one great grandchild, Nicole. Lou is also survived by her loving partner, Eddie Johnson.

To have known Lou was to have loved her - She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.



R.I.P. Lou



Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jan. 9, 2020

