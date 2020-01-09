My Darling Lou Louise Catherine Chernenkoff February 18, 1935- December 30, 2019 It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Louise in the P.G. Hospice House at the age of 84. She was predeceased by her husband, William. Survived by her four sons: Charles, James, Kevin and Lee, three grandchildren: Courtney, Breanna & Jaimee, and one great grandchild, Nicole. Lou is also survived by her loving partner, Eddie Johnson. To have known Lou was to have loved her - She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. R.I.P. Lou A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Many thanks to the staff & volunteers at the Hospice House for the loving care that you gave to all of us in this trying time.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020