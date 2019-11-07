Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Gorton. View Sign Obituary

Louise Joan Gorton May 30, 1952 - Oct 21, 2019 Louise Joan Gorton passed peacefully in her sleep early in the morning of Oct 21, 2019; she was 67 years young. A dedicated and respected educator for all of her life, following graduation from UBC with her Bachelors of Education, Louise moved from her birthplace of Vancouver to Prince George where she began her long-standing career as the librarian at Prince George Secondary School. She then moved to Kelly Road Secondary where in addition to her role as librarian, Louise taught sewing and math in addition to several years supporting the school's wrestling team. Louise was active within the profession throughout her career; as member and former president of the Prince George District Teachers Association, member of the Prince George Librarian's Association and BC Teachers-Librarian Association. In addition Louise took great pride in her appointment to the University of Northern British Columbia's (UNBC) Board of Directors as representative of the College of New Caledonia in May 1997. She remained an active donor and contributor to the university throughout her life, establishing the Gorton Family Scholarship which will remain for many years to come thanks to her extraordinarily generous bequest to the university in her passing. Louise was also an active volunteer within the Prince George community. As a gifted seamstress, for years Louise donated her exquisite baby quilts to young mothers through Reverend Elizabeth Zook, Chaplain at Prince George Hospital. She also crocheted and donated countless 'white angels' to the Hospice House. Not long following her retirement Louise was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's and her final years were spent in Simon Fraser Lodge. Louise in her passing is predeceased by her father Ron and mother Joan and survived by her cousins Eric, Lori and Andy DeCou who wish to extend their thanks and gratitude to the dedicated staff at Simon Fraser Lodge for their care and a special thanks to Louise's friend and colleague Donna.





Published in The Prince George Citizen from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close