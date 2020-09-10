1/1
Lucien Marsolais March 8, 1935 - August 31, 2020 With heavy hearts we announce the passing our beloved Lucien on August 31, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Theresa of 60 years, daughters Yvonne (Ray), Debbie (Sheldon), son Raymond (Debbie), grandchildren Dallas (Bronwyn), Skyler (Anika), Chelsea (Jamie), Shayla (Clint) and Damien, great grandchildren Aubree, Brynlee, Ainsley, Jarrett and soon to be Abbygail. Lucien is predeceased by his mother and father, four brothers and two sisters. Survived by one brother, four sisters and many nieces and nephews. Special thank you to the nurses at UHNBC in the FMU ward and Doctors Sola and Patrick. No service by request. Rest in peace Dad



Published in Prince George Citizen from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
