Lucille Marie Chartrand passed away peacefully at home September 20, 2019. She was born in Burns Lake, BC on September 17, 1946 and spent her growing up years in Tatalrose, BC. She then lived in Prince George, Kelowna and back to Prince George where she spent the last 27 years of her life.
Lucille loved dancing, camping, spending time with family and friends and her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was an avid reader and loved catching up with friends and family on Facebook.
Lucille is predeceased by her husband Gilbert Chartrand, parents Bill and Gertie Grasser and brother Kenneth. She is survived by daughters Shauna and Brenda, stepsons Mike (Colleen) and Murray, grandchildren Levi, Katelyn, Bailey and Jessica and great-grandchildren Sofya and Mila.
A lunch will be held at Esther's Inn (Wyndham Super 8) on Saturday, September 28th, 1:00-4:00.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice House would be appreciated.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019