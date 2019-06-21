LUCY BECK It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Lucy Beck on June 14, 2019. A loving wife and devoted mother, she was generous and caring towards all who knew her, a shining ray of sunlight for those whose lives she touched. Lucy was known for her style, as colourful and vibrant as her personality. We have lost a spirited and dynamic soul, but there is one more radiant star in the sky watching over all of us. She is survived by her husband Jim, her son Aidan, her sister Eadi, her brother Henry, and a nearly uncountable number of loyal friends. Per Lucy's wishes there will be no service, in lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation at https://bccancer foundation.com/LucyBeck
Published in The Prince George Citizen from June 21 to June 22, 2019