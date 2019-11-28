Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luigi Di Benedetto. View Sign Service Information Assman's Funeral Chapel 1908 Queensway Street Prince George , BC V2L1M2 (250)-564-4431 Obituary

Luigi Di Benedetto February 3, 1925 - November 22, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our father, grandfather & great grandfather, Luigi Di Benedetto. He passed peacefully in his sleep Friday November 22, 2019. Predeceased by his loving wife of 73 years Elvira Di Benedetto April 5, 2019. Predeceased in May of 2012 by his son Peter Di Benedetto of Limerick Ireland. Luigi will be greatly missed by his surviving children, Carmela (Pasquale) and Paul & Frank Di Benedetto. Grandchildren Ida (Peter), Carla (Damian) & Oran (Amy) of Limerick Ireland and his great grandchildren Mikaela and Nicolas of Maple Ridge & Cameron, Dylan, Louis, Rian, Flynn & Layla of Limerick Ireland. Luigi Di Benedetto was one of the early pioneers of immigrant families to settle in Prince George in 1952. Originally living in the Cottonwood Island Community, like many new Canadians of that generation. In 1964 the family moved to the Spruceland subdivision and this is where he lived until his passing. Luigi came to Canada as a highly skilled master craftsman & wood worker. He spent his working years as a cabinet maker & residential home finisher with Thompson Construction and Woodland Sash & Door. His work was greatly admired & sought after by many people in the Prince George community that knew him. He completed many home renovations & kitchen cabinets upgrades for so many friends throughout his working years. He was known affectionately as "Mastro Luigi" He lived a long enriched life, with a loving wife, family, grandchildren & great grandchildren and many friends. As patriarch of the family, he will be greatly missed. Special thanks to Dr. Khan and the nursing team at UNBC PG Regional Hospital for their care in dad's final months. Prayers will be said on Friday November 29 @ 7:00 pm at Assman's Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church on Saturday November 30 @ 11am. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.





