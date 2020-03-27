Lyle Charles Wallington
Jun 14, 1930 - Mar 21, 2020
Lyle Charles Wallington of Prince George, BC passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Lyle was born to Wilbur and Kate Wallington on June 14, 1930 in Tisdale, Saskatchewan. Lyle was married to his "sweetheart" Irene for sixty-four years. Lyle is survived by his sons, Lenard and Rouella Wallington and family, Stuart Wallington and Jolene Shepherd, his daughters, Caroline and Stan Harvey, Darlene Wallington and Dwayne Lestage. Lyle is also survived by his grandsons Jason Fleiger and Stephane Poirier and his granddaughters Katherine Fleiger and Lonnie Van Koughnett, and Paige Wallington. He is also survived by great granddaughters Hailey, Faith and Paiton Van Koughnett and his great, great granddaughter Paisley Van Koughnett.
A celebration of life will be held and details will be published later. The family wish to thank Dr Carter, Dr Hillhouse, and the staff at Two Rivers Senior Centre and Gateway Complex Care. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Salvation Army.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Apr. 2, 2020