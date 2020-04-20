Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lyn J. Comeau. View Sign Obituary

Marilyn (Lyn) Jane Comeau (nee Pellow), age 71, passed away peacefully April 12, 2020, with her loving husband by her side. She was born April 4, 1949, in Chapleau, Ontario, to Patricia (nee Good) and Elmer Pellow.



Lyn is survived by her husband, Al Comeau (Prince George); her children, Krista Third (Jessica) of Toronto and David Third (Jody) of Sudbury; sister, Janet Purdy (Bob) of Manitowaning; and brother, Dave Pellow (Kirsty) of Smithers. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Molly Gladstone, Sydney Third, and Tyler Third; many cousins, nieces, nephews; Al's children, Michele (Jan) of Whistler and Scott (Marieve) Comeau, and children, Elia and Alexandre of Vancouver; Al's siblings, Marian, Carol, and Michael (Coleen), and their families; and many friends.



Lyn was predeceased by her mother and stepfather, Patricia and Frank Sejtka; her father, Elmer Pellow; and her daughter, Lisa Gladstone.



Lyn lived a full life helping and protecting children in her career as a social worker. She was a lifelong learner and was committed to enhancing her knowledge through education, completing her Masters in Social Work in 1996.



As a loving wife and mother of three, Lyn was happiest when surrounded by her family and friends. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with their beloved dog, Maggie.



A celebration of life will be planned for a future date.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Children's Aid Foundation of Canada.

