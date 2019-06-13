Lynn Gail Floyd Jan 14, 1959 - June 8, 2019 Lynn passed peacefully and is predeceased by her father Victor Lalonde. She is survived by her partner Cecil Gower, mother Theresa Lalonde, daughter Danell (Alan), sons Terrence (Mel) and Coleton, brothers Bart (Sue), Mitch (Marie), Trevor (Carol), sister Drinda (Jim) and her 23 beloved grandchildren. Her extended family Wade, Tara, Darwin, Tanya and Gordie. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the SPCA. Funeral service to be held at Assman's Funeral Chapel on Saturday June 15, 2019 at 1:00pm.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from June 13 to June 14, 2019