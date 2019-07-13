Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madeline Kozoris. View Sign Obituary

Madeline Rose Hope Kozoris September 15, 2001 - July 8, 2019 It is with extreme sadness we announce the tragic death of Madeline on the morning of July the 8th, 2019. She was returning home from the Vernon dog show with her boyfriend Zack and Rough Collie Trinity when there was a single car accident with Zack surviving. Madeline lived an incredibly full life. She attended Van Bien Elementary, EBUS Academy, and graduated from PGSS in June 2019. She successfully completed the CNC CTC Professional Cook 1 & 2 in June as well. She has been a top junior dog handler since the age of ten. She learned how to groom dogs in her mother's grooming shop and was a handler of nearly every dog breed imaginable at dog shows across the province. She danced at Enchainement Dance Academy and Excalibur Theatre Arts since the age of 3 in ballet, jazz, hip hop, modern, contemporary, and self choreography, but her passion was tap. She performed and trained at numerous dance festivals across BC and Alberta. In her free time, she enjoyed the Army Cadets, playing the guitar, and striving for her driver's license. She loved the outdoors and exploring the world, including a life changing trip with her Grammie, visiting her world sailing Aunt Janet's family in Martinique. She was predeceased by grandma Debbie, grandpa Larry, and honourary grandpa Al. She is survived by her mother Tammy, father Jeffrey (Melissa), sister Olivia, brother Phoenix, great grandmother Joan, grandfather Kem, grammie Diane, soulmate Zack, aunt Dawn (Tony, Kylee, Haylee), aunt Janet (Darryl, Ella, Iris), honourary grandmas Rose and Louise, best friends Demmy & Renee, dog show parents Tanya & Gerald, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and hundreds of friends from school, dance, cadets, dog breeders and handlers, and Moxie's Restaurant where she cooked. She spread joy and happiness to all she encountered and made friends wherever she roamed. In nearly 18 years, Madeline lived more than most people in their entire lives and she has left us far too early. Madeline will be missed and remembered for the rest of our days. A memorial will be held at the Columbus Hall in College Heights on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm. Donations can be made at the memorial for future Dance Festival and junior dog handling bursaries.





