Manfred Paul Chroscinski
Manfred took his last breath on February 10th, his wife, Frances holding one hand, his daughter, Connie holding his other and granddaughter, Kim holding his arm and stroking his face while other loved ones surrounded him. Opa was a man every boy should aspire to be like, every man should pray to be. Opa was a man with astounding morals. A good man. A very hard working man that took care of his family. A man that was always smiling, we never once saw him lose his cool or get angry. Happy, joyful, loyal, friendly, proud. He loved his family and friends deeply. He was an amazing husband to his wife of many, many years. A father that raised his 4 children with love, the best Opa ever to his 4 grandchildren, and the proudest ever Great Opa to his much loved great grandchildren. He can now rest easy, no longer bound to a wheelchair, free to be the independent, happy man we will always remember him as. Now with his parents, great baba, siblings, Senta, and his many friends who have passed before him. We know he's up there kicking ass at crib with Uncle Henry and his friends, laughing as his Ukrainian family cheats in cards (great, great baba). Watching wrestling matches with Baba. Sharing his lunch with Senta and watching down on his family and friends that he has left behind. He will be very missed and always remembered by the many lives he touched.
We love you more than words can express.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Feb. 20, 2020