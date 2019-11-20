Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manfred Domning. View Sign Service Information Assman's Funeral Chapel 1908 Queensway Street Prince George , BC V2L1M2 (250)-564-4431 Obituary

Manfred Domning



Manfred Hermann Otto Domning passed peacefully into eternity on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

Manfred was born in Insterburg, East Prussia on December 28, 1941. Near the end of World War II, his family was forced to flee their home which led them to West Germany. He joined the German Air Force at age 18, and having visited his sister, Ingrid, in Prince George he decided he wanted to settle here. Manfred married Renate in 1967 and together they immigrated in 1969. In 1970 he began his career as an industrial instrument mechanic at Intercontinental Pulp Mill (CANFOR) where he worked until he retired in 2006. In his retirement, being Opa to his granddaughters gave him the greatest joy. Manfred was faithful, generous, hardworking (despite health limitations), and had a dry sense of humour. His love for God and his word continued to grow throughout his life.

Manfred is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Renate, his daughters, Christine (Robert) Domning and Melanie (Derek) Pierce, his beloved granddaughters, Amy and Breanna Pierce, his elder siblings, Erika Domning (Germany), Ingrid Pankonin Schultz (Kelowna), and Walter (Elaine) Domning (Edmonton), and numerous nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces.

The Service of Remembrance for Manfred will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church, 483 Gillett Street, Prince George, BC.

