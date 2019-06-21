With great sadness, the family of Fred Schlesier announces his passing. Fred arrived in Canada from Germany in 1954, living and working in Anzac and Bear Lake before retiring in Prince George. He recently lived in Vancouver with his much loved grandchildren, Hana and Toki. He is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Scott (Julianne); and daughter, Jacquilynne. No service is planned at this time. Memorial donations may be directed to the fund supporting his niece, Suzanne, in her fight against cancer at: ca.gofundme.com/manymoreyearsofsuzanne