Manjit Kaur Minhas was born August 22nd, 1945 in India. She passed surrounded by her loved ones on July 9th, 2019 in Prince George, after a courageous medical battle. Manjit was predeceased by her father (Gurbax Singh Parmar) and mother (Pritam Kaur Parmar). She is survived by her loving friends and family. Manjit was a very compassionate person and always smiling even when acknowledging those she didn't know. She was extremely passionate towards both her faith and family. Manjit's family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at the University Hospital of Northern BC, especially Dr. Saif, Dr. Iqbal, Dr. Carter and Dr. Jani, and the staff at the Hospice House Society. The memorial service will begin at 10 am on July 13th at the Lakewood Chapel (1055 Ospika Boulevard South) followed by a final Ardaas (prayer) and Langer (lunch) at the Sikh Temple (443 Kelly Street South).
Published in The Prince George Citizen from July 12 to July 13, 2019