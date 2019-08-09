Marcel April
February 27, 1945
August 3, 2019
If we do not laugh, we cry.
While we feel deep sorrow at Marcel's passing, we know that he brought light, love and laughter to all who knew him!
Please join us as we gather for his Funeral Mass on Saturday August 10 at 10:00 am to remember and celebrate his life.
St Mary's Church, 1088 Gillette St, Prince George
Refreshments to follow at 11:00am
Interment at Prince George Municipal Cemetery at 12:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers please donate to St Mary's Church or Hospice House.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Aug. 9, 2019