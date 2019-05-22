Marcel Earl Simpson May 27, 1970- May11, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Marcel. Marcel touch the hearts of many people and shared many cherished friendships throughout his life. Marcel is survived by his three daughters, Ashley (Aaron),Amber, Aimee (Cody) his father Earl, mother Beatrice, sisters Charlene, Arlene and nephew Joshua. Memorial service will be held May 27th at 5 p.m. at the fire pit located 1120 3rd ave. Everyone is welcome to join us in a celebration of life.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 22 to May 23, 2019