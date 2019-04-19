Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Cosh. View Sign

(nee Vickers) It is with sorrow and heartfelt loss we say goodbye to our beloved Margaret. Loving wife, mother, Grandma and Granny. She will be missed and will always have a place in the hearts of her loved ones. Margaret was born April 26/1933 in Nipawin SK and deceased April 14/2019 in Prince George BC. Survived by her loving husband Ray Cosh, adored children Donna (Jon), Darrell (Donna), Garry (Darlene), Catherine (Paul), Vicki (Rod), Al (Val) 15 beloved grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Predeceased by her parents James and Margaret "Birdie" Vickers, 5 brothers, 3 sisters and her favourite Pomeranian Rusty. Margaret and Ray were married for 65 years. They moved to Prince George in the summer of 1972. She worked in laundry at the hospital for over 20 years. She's been a member of the Women of the Moose since 1980. She was proud to hold the position of Senior Regent twice. She was also a member of The Red Hat Society. Donations to the charity of your choice should be made in lieu of flowers. No service by Margaret's request. A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. The most important thing in Margaret's life was family which were many! She gave time and thought to all she loved. Thank you for being amazing at everything a woman can be. Sister, Aunty, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Friend. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019

